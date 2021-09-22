Historic or Symbolic? What Charanjit Channi Becoming Punjab CM Means for Dalits

"The proportion of Dalits is the highest in Punjab (31.9 percent according to the 2011 census) compared to other states. But it has never had a Dalit CM. The Congress Party by appointing a Dalit CM has sent a big signal which has national repecurssions," says Harjeshwar Pal Singh, political analyst and Assistant Professor History, Shri Guru Gobind Singh College, Chandigarh.

Harjeshwar Pal Singh also says that Channi's significance also stems from him not being a "proxy of a powerful politician or bureaucrat". It wouldn't be accurate to label him as the proxy of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"Channi has worked hard to become a politician. He won an election as an independent. He ticks almost all the boxes. He has administrative experience as well. so he can't be considered just a proxy candidate," he said.

Darshan Ratan Ravan, chief of the Adi Dharam Samaj, warns against overestimating the importance of Channi's appointment.

"We agree that Channi is a Dalit but he is a prosperous Dalit. He has no role in the social movement of uplifting other Dalit groups in the state," he said.

Harjeshwar Pal Singh, however, says that Channi's appointment is more than "just symbolism".



"Of course, it is symbolic at the moment but even symbolism is important in politics. Especially for a community which has never held such a considerable position and real power in the state. This helps gives a lot of self-confidence to the community," he said.