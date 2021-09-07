'Bhagwant Mann' Ki Baat: The Reasons Behind AAP's CM-Face Dilemma in Punjab

"We don't know who their face is, how can we decide?" is a common refrain from voters.

Many voters also say that Sidhu should have joined AAP instead of remaining in the Congress.

The other fear is a repeat of 2017 in which AAP's ambiguity regarding CM face gave rise to rumours that Kejriwal himself may be eyeing the job. It's not as if Kejriwal is disliked in Punjab but the suggestion of having an outsider as CM put off many voters.

Careful to avoid that mistake, Kejriwal announced well in advance that AAP's CM will be a "Sikh from Punjab". However unless the AAP declares a candidate, this ambiguity may be harmful for it.

Mann is the front runner as of now. He has very strong support in rural Malwa, where agrarian unrest is the most intense as is the support for AAP.

Many voters there do say that not declaring Mann will harm AAP in the region.