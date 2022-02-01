Punjab Elections: How Batala Became Symbolic of the State's Industrial Decay

"Batala used to have several factories until the 1980s but they shut down and didn't come up again," says Rajinder 'Bittu', a resident of Batala in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

Bittu owns a small unit manufacturing valves, nozzles, taps, and handpumps near Batala.

"Punjab has become a very difficult place for small industries. Even now my unit is functioning at only 20 percent of its capacity," Bittu says.

Once a major hub for foundries, Batala has now become symbolic of the industrial decay in Punjab.

According to a report in The Tribune, the number of units in Batala have come down from over 2,000 in the 1980s to about 400 now.