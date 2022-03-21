AAP's 5 Rajya Sabha Candidates From Punjab Reveal 6 Aspects About the Party

3. Businessmen: In Delhi, AAP had sent businessman Sushil Gupta and chartered accountant ND Gupta to the Rajya Sabha. In Punjab, it has sent Ashok Kumar Mittal of the Jalandhar-based Lovely group and Ludhiana-based industrialist Sanjiv Arora. Arora is a director in Ritesh Properties and Industries, Ritesh Spinning Mills, and Ritesh Impex, among other companies. Like in the case of Delhi, the nomination of industrialists has given rise to the allegations that these are linked to AAP's funding.

4. Celebrity factor: Cricketer Harbhajan Singh is the only Sikh among AAP's Rajya Sabha nominees. He was being wooed by both Congress and BJP in the run-up to the elections but kept his distance from the parties and now has clearly thrown his lot with AAP. Many in Punjab are questioning his track record of speaking up for the state.

However, Harbhajan Singh is a nationally recognisable face for AAP and the party's reason for nominating him seems more to do with its national calculations than considerations in Punjab.

5. Diversity not a factor for AAP in Rajya Sabha: Out of the eight Rajya Sabha MPs chosen by AAP, seven are upper caste Hindu men, leaving out women, minorities and oppressed castes almost entirely.

The only exception is cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who is a Sikh and belongs to the Ramgarhia community that mostly comes under the OBC category.

The lack of diversity in the Rajya Sabha choices is in contrast to the cabinet in which 40 percent ministers are Dalits and the new finance minister Harpal Cheema is also a Dalit.