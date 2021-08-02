With Incredible Wins at Tokyo Olympics, Are Times Changing for Women in Sports?

Women athletes from the Indian contingent have not only been making the country proud with their incredible performances at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 — but also rewriting history as they go.

Mirabai Chanu didn't let her setback in Rio deter her and went on to bagging the silver medal in weightlifting. PV Sindhu became the only Indian athlete to win two Olympic medals as she beat China's He Bing Jiao to win the bronze medal in women's singles. Lovlina Borghain has assured herself of a medal at the Tokyo Olympics after winning the welter-weight quarter-finals.

And, the Indian women's hockey team beat Australia to enter the Olympic semi-finals for the very first time, where they will be facing Argentina on 4 August.