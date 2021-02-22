What Reforms Do Agri Land Tenancy Laws Need to Help Farmers?

With farmers at the forefront of the political discourse today, what are some of the more structural issues which are a part of the larger ecosystem of agriculture in India?

For instance, with leasing out of agricultural land prohibited or restricted in most parts of the country- how does this affect the actual tiller of the land? Are they entitled to the same benefits as land-owning farmers? How do these laws affect the agricultural productivity in our country?

In this context, we talk about the Model Agricultural Land Leasing Act drafted by NITI Aayog's special cell on land policy in 2016, and how it could help address some of the issues affecting farmers in our country today. Five years from when the Model Act was drafted, we look at what have been some of the broad conversations around the proposed tenancy reforms, including some of the criticisms against the Act.

In this episode of the ‘Land of a Billion’ podcast, we speak with Dr T Haque, one of the leading agricultural economists in our country, who was most recently head of the land policy cell in the NITI Aayog. With Dr. Haque, we explore the conversation around agricultural land tenancy and try to understand how far we have come five years since the drafting of the Model Land Leasing Act by NITI Aayog.