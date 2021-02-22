What Has Led to Spike in COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra?
What has caused this sudden spike in cases in Maharashtra? Is this spike an indication of a second wave? Tune in!
Stopping just short of a lockdown, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 21 February announced a slew of new rules given the consistent rise of COVID-19 cases in the state. The state has been consistently reporting cases over 6,000 for the past three days and recorded 6,971 new cases on Sunday -- the highest one-day spike in last 121 days since 23 October when the state clocked 7,347 cases.
Issuing an ultimatum to people in his 30-minute address on Twitter on 21 February, CM Thackeray warned them of a lockdown if COVID-19 protocols were not followed.
“It all depends on you, whether you want a lockdown or you are ready to follow the norms to avoid it.”Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra
As of now, districts such as Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Pune, Nashik, Parbhani have restricted movement of the people. Amravati city has been placed under lockdown for a week starting 22 February with only essential services allowed to function during the lockdown.
The state government has also banned all political, religious and social gatherings in the state and Pune district administration has also imposed a curfew and announced closure of schools, colleges and private coaching classes till 28 February.
What has caused this sudden spike in cases in Maharashtra? Is this spike an indication of a second wave? Does this indicate a new COVID-19 variant? And are the current vaccines available in India, Covishield and Covaxin, effective on the new variants?
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.