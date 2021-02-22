What Has Led to Spike in COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra? 

As of now, districts such as Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Pune, Nashik, Parbhani have restricted movement of the people. Amravati city has been placed under lockdown for a week starting 22 February with only essential services allowed to function during the lockdown.

The state government has also banned all political, religious and social gatherings in the state and Pune district administration has also imposed a curfew and announced closure of schools, colleges and private coaching classes till 28 February.

What has caused this sudden spike in cases in Maharashtra? Is this spike an indication of a second wave? Does this indicate a new COVID-19 variant? And are the current vaccines available in India, Covishield and Covaxin, effective on the new variants?