No Trial, No Bail: What PSA Charges Mean for Mufti and Abdullah

After six months under preventive detentions, with no access to public life or the internet, opposition leaders and former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have now been charged under the Public Safety Act as well.

The Centre may say all is well and give tours to foreign delegates in Kashmir in an attempt to prove normalcy, but Kashmir is still under a near total clampdown since the bifurcation of the state.

What is this draconian Public Safety Act or PSA? Why have Kashmiri political leaders been charged under the PSA now, six months after the clampdown on Kashmir? Tune in to The Big Story for more.