COVID-19 Deaths Soar Past 20,000 in the US. Here’s Why

“It's a very contagious virus, it's incredible, but it's something we have tremendous control of,” US President Donald Trump said on 16 March.

Close to a month later, over this weekend between 11 - 12 April, USA crossed the dreaded mark of 20,000 fatalities, and half a million infections.

Out of 1.7 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in 185 countries, US currently has more positive cases than any other country. More than even Italy which had the highest number of infections and death.

However, Italy isn't too far behind the US. It has reported more 1,56,000 cases and a total of 19,899 deaths.

And China where things seemed to settle finally saw the highest spike in cases in a week all over again, with 99 new cases.

So let's take a stock of the global pandemic — how did US come to this abysmal point? How's Italy handling the pandemic now? What are the updates from China? Tune in to The Big Story!