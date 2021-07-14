24 Khat: Letters That Were Never Posted
This week, Alif tells a story about a father who, writes a letter to his daughter but never posts them.
Rain always makes people nostalgic and many memories come rushing down the memory lane.
In this week's story, each year, rain reminds a father of his daughter who is away from him. For some reason, he is not able to see or communicate with her. So, he writes her a letter every year.
24 Khat is the story of a father who writes one letter every year to his daughter. A distance of 24 years and 24 letters lies between him and his daughter.
Why could he not post any of the letters? Why is he still waiting? Would those words ever be read by her? Listen in to know the answers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.