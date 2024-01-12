Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Sahar Zaman Talks About Talat Mahmood: Bollywood’s OG ‘King of Ghazals’

Sahar Zaman discusses Talat Mahmood, Bollywood's original 'King of Ghazals'. Discover his timeless music journey!

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Forget Drake and The Beatles - meet Talat Mahmood, the original Indian heartthrob who pioneered world tours before they were cool. His grandniece, Sahar Zaman, joins me on this episode of 'Do I Like It', on a journey through this unsung legend's life and music.

Sahar, through her book 'Talat Mahmood: The Definitive Biography', takes us down memory lane to talk about Talat's life before entering Bollywood, his independent ghazal music career, the onset of new musical influences, and so much more.

Discover how Talat's ghazals weave through timeless love stories while eerily echoing current music trends. From heartbreak anthems to genre-bending ghazals, prepare to go on a behind-the-scenes journey behind the tunes. Watch till the end.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
;
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
;

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Urdu   Talat Mahmood   Ghazals 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×