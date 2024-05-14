Podcast: I Rewrote Rajkummar Rao's 'Srikanth', It's Not a Biopic Anymore

In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks about 'Srikanth', directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao and Jyothika in lead roles. The film is a biopic of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist.
Through the episode, Prateek talks about how the film lacks a coherent screenplay, and even with a strong performance by the leads, it fails to leave a lasting impact. Watch till the end!
