Podcast: I Rewrote Rajkummar Rao's 'Srikanth', It's Not a Biopic Anymore

If cinema is a director's medium, a biopic is an actor's medium.

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read
In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks about 'Srikanth', directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao and Jyothika in lead roles. The film is a biopic of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist.

Through the episode, Prateek talks about how the film lacks a coherent screenplay, and even with a strong performance by the leads, it fails to leave a lasting impact. Watch till the end!

Topics:  Biopic   Rajkummar Rao   Podcast 

