ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Urdunama Podcast | Are You a ‘Deewana’ of Urdu Shayari? Cuz We Certainly Are!

'Deewana' is a powerful word with a rich and complex history.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In this week's episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed explores the Urdu word 'deewana,' meaning 'mad.' Deewana is a powerful word, with a rich and complex history. It can be used to describe someone who is passionate, obsessed, or even out of their mind.

Syed will discuss the different ways in which deewana is used in Urdu poetry and will read some of her favorite poems by Ahmad Faraz, Khushbir Singh Shaad, and Mohammad-Hossein Shahriar. She will also explore the cultural significance of deewana in Urdu culture, and how it has been used to express a wide range of human emotions, from love and longing to despair and madness.

Listen till the end.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Podcast   Urdu poetry   urdunama 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×