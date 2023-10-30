Urdunama Podcast | Are You a ‘Deewana’ of Urdu Shayari? Cuz We Certainly Are!

In this week's episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed explores the Urdu word 'deewana,' meaning 'mad.' Deewana is a powerful word, with a rich and complex history. It can be used to describe someone who is passionate, obsessed, or even out of their mind.

Syed will discuss the different ways in which deewana is used in Urdu poetry and will read some of her favorite poems by Ahmad Faraz, Khushbir Singh Shaad, and Mohammad-Hossein Shahriar. She will also explore the cultural significance of deewana in Urdu culture, and how it has been used to express a wide range of human emotions, from love and longing to despair and madness.

