Sealed Regions, Containment Zones: Dos and Don’ts in These Areas

Odisha has become the first state to officially extend the lockdown till 30 April. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “We will recommend to Government of India to extend the national lockdown up to April 30.”

While Odisha extended the lockdown, some other states have taken stringent measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. Mumbai, for instance, made stepping out without a mask an offence. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that 20 hotspot zones will be sealed. Uttar Pradesh too sealed areas in 15 districts.

Authorities are now moving on to the next step after identifying COVID-19 hotspots: sealing them.

What does it mean for you if you live in any of these areas? How is it different from the lockdown that was already in place? And why are these extra steps being taken? Tune in to The Big Story!