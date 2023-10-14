Urdunama Podcast | Taking Shade Under the 'Saaya' of Urdu Shayari

In today's Urdunama, Fabeha explores the Urdu word 'saaya,' meaning 'shadow.' Saaya is a complex and evocative word, with many different meanings and nuances. It can refer to the literal shadow of a person or object, but it can also be used to describe more abstract concepts such as protection, support, or even melancholy.

Fabeha digs deep into her personal life and talks about motherhood, and parental love as she reads poetry by Kaifi Azmi, Azad Gulati, and Ahmad Mushtaq.