ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Urdunama Podcast | Taking Shade Under the 'Saaya' of Urdu Shayari

Saaya is a complex and evocative word, with many different meanings and nuances.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In today's Urdunama, Fabeha explores the Urdu word 'saaya,' meaning 'shadow.' Saaya is a complex and evocative word, with many different meanings and nuances. It can refer to the literal shadow of a person or object, but it can also be used to describe more abstract concepts such as protection, support, or even melancholy.

Fabeha digs deep into her personal life and talks about motherhood, and parental love as she reads poetry by Kaifi Azmi, Azad Gulati, and Ahmad Mushtaq.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  poetry   Urdu   Kaifi Azmi 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×