In this special podcast, Pratikshya is talking to the two angry men of the Indian television industry – Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman. They are here to talk about their new men's wellness podcast Mencyclopedia. By their own admission, this podcast is 'only for men, no women allowed'.

They also talk about their stint with MTV's superhit reality show Roadies, their journey in the world of TV media, and why Raghu thinks people like Andrew Tate are a bad influence on young boys and men. Watch till the end!