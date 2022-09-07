ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | How NGO Nayi Disha Is Helping Marginalised Kids Get Formal Education

Nayi Disha helps prepare children with no prior education to secure admission to formal schools.

Anjali Palod
Podcast
Seema Seth spent about 30 years in the corporate world as a soft skills trainer before she set out to better the lives of children from marginalised communities through her NGO, Nayi Disha. We spoke to Seth to learn more about this initiative, and here's what she told us.

In March 2014, Nayi Disha began with 35 children, 2 rooms, and 2 teachers at Harijan Colony, Gurgaon. The NGO currently runs another school in Indira Colony, Gurgaon.

The children at these schools come from marginalised communities and their parents mostly work menial jobs – as domestic workers, drivers, security guards, etc. These children, who have no prior education, are taught English, Hindi, and Mathematics through a non-formal education system.

The NGO has successfully admitted over 200 children to schools like DPS Shiksha Kendra, Amitasha of Amity International School, and Rao Ram Singh Public School.

Tune in to this interview to learn more about Nayi Disha's initiatives.

