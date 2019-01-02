Listen | Safdar Hashmi’s Brother On His Life, Legacy & Death

2 January, 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of playwright and director Safdar Hashmi’s sudden demise.

A man with a thousand faces, Hashmi was known for street theatre or nukkad natak in India, where he would often freely oscillate between the roles of actor, writer, director, lyricist, theorist, and at times, even political commentator.

As Safdar Hashmi Trust Memorial or SAHMAT (which was formed by artists, writers, activists, photographers within weeks after his death to defend artistic expression), geared up to put up cultural programmes on Hashmi’s death anniversary, we spoke to his brother Sohail Hashmi at Lutyens’ Canning Lane. Listen to the podcast.