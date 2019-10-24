Pan-India NRC After CAA? Listen to Those Left Behind in Assam

A single alphabet can threaten your entire identity. That’s what has happened to many in the state of Assam.

Sample this: Five-year-old Saahin Ashwar’s name was misspelt as ‘Sachin’ Ashwar by the NRC officials. This was enough to knock him out of the Assam NRC list – a process initiated to identify illegal foreigners living in the state.

So now, while his parents have been included in the NRC, and by that logic declared ‘Indians’, Saahin’s status as Indian is under a shroud of doubt.