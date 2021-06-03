Over 3 Lakh Lives Lost: Learnings From India’s COVID-19 Journey

On 12 March 2020, India saw its first COVID-19 death when a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi succumbed to the virus. More than a year later, the country has recorded over 3 lakh deaths even as a more devastating second wave of the pandemic rages on. But who is to blame? How do we understand the scale of the damage in numbers? And is it even possible to get the actual toll?

And, most importantly, what learnings must we take from here?

In this latest episode, Fabeha Syed tries to find the answers to some of these questions from veteran virologist Dr Shahid Jameel, public health expert and St Stephen's Hospital's former director Dr Mathew Varghese, and senior lecturer of Mathematics at Middlesex University, London, Dr Murad Banaji.