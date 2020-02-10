Oscars 2020 Decoded: Biggest Wins, Snubs and Surprises

This year, the top acting prizes, that is, the Best Actor and Actress awards seemed like they were set in stone. Joaquin Phoenix for Joker and Renee Zellweger for Judy were sure-shot winners. But were there disappointments? Of course, there were.

Scarlett Johansson, who had two nominations – Marriage Story and JoJo Rabbit –was snubbed by the academy. She was incredible in both films, but sadly this wasn't her year.

Same goes for Saoirse Ronan, who, at 25, got her fourth nomination for Little Women, but no award. We decode all this and more in today’s The Big Story podcast. Tune in to listen!