Have Always Been a Filmmaker on the Margins: Dibakar Banerjee

“When I started filming for Khosla Ka Ghosla, there weren’t too many films of that kind that were being made. Over the years, several filmmakers, like Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap, with their films created that change without realising it,” says Dibakar.

He also says that when he saw Vishal Bhardwaj’s Maqbool hit theatres, he was convinced that Khosla Ka Ghosla would get a release. “The actors have also become a lot more open to experimentation over the last decade. From the time I started making films to now, there has been a huge change,” he tells us.