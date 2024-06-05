Urdunama Podcast: The Silent Weight of 'Nadaamat'

Join Fabeha Syed as she dives into the rich and evocative world of the Urdu word 'nadaamat,' which translates to 'regret.'

Discover how poets have woven this bittersweet emotion into their verses, capturing the delicate dance between longing and lessons learned. Whether you're a lover of language or a seeker of soul-stirring poetry, this episode promises to leave you with a deeper appreciation for the beautiful complexity of life.