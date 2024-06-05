ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Urdunama Podcast: The Silent Weight of 'Nadaamat'

Regret: Wisdom that is earned too late!

Fabeha Syed
Join Fabeha Syed as she dives into the rich and evocative world of the Urdu word 'nadaamat,' which translates to 'regret.'

Discover how poets have woven this bittersweet emotion into their verses, capturing the delicate dance between longing and lessons learned. Whether you're a lover of language or a seeker of soul-stirring poetry, this episode promises to leave you with a deeper appreciation for the beautiful complexity of life.

Topics:  Urdu   Podcast   Urdu poetry 

