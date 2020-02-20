‘Mughal-e-Azam’ to ‘Raunaq & Jassi’ — The Making of a Musical

In 1960, Bollywood saw the release of an ambitious film Mughal-e-Azam starring Madhubala and Dilip Kumar which was directed by K Asif. It was the widest release of any Indian film at that time that also left behind a whole lot of nostalgia.Fifty-six years later, in 2016, theatre and film director Feroz Abbas Khan made an equally ambitious adaptation of this cult classic in a grand Broadway style musical. And he’s back again with yet another musical — Raunaq & Jassi, which is inspired by Shakespeare’s famous play Romeo and Juliet.

Feroz Abbas Khan and actor Neha Sargam, who’s playing the role of Jassi in this musical, joins us in this special News and Views podcast, where they discuss the art of making a musical and tell us about their desi version of Shakespeare’s love story. Tune in!