Vodcast | The Politics of Shah Rukh Khan and 'Jawan' (Spoilers Alert)

Watch till the end. And of course, SPOILERS ALERT!

After the resounding success of SRK's January release 'Pathaan', King Khan is back with his big-budget maas entertainer 'Jawan', directed by one of the massiest Indian directors, Atlee.

In this video podcast, Prateek Lidhoo is talking to some of our in-house film buffs, Himanshi Dahiya, Aditya Menon, and Varsha Sriram about the politics of Shah Rukh Khan's social vigilante thriller. They also delve into some spoilers and talk about the good, the bad, and the absurd about this blockbuster.

