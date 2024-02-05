ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Urdunama Podcast | Jagjit Singh: The Voice That Taught Us How To Cry

Urdunama Podcast honors Jagjit Singh, the iconic ghazal singer, and his timeless legacy through his music.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Jagjit Singh was born on 8 February 1941. This episode of Urdunama pays homage to the legendary ghazal singer, whose soulful voice painted a thousand emotions with every rendition. We delve into his illustrious career, exploring his unique style that captivated audiences worldwide.

Join us on a musical journey through the maestro's most cherished ghazals, brought to life in a medley by Prateek Lidhoo. Relive the magic of classics like 'Kal Chaudhvi Ki Raat Thi', 'Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho' and 'Tumko Dekha Toh Yeh Khayaal Aaya', as we celebrate the timeless legacy of Jagjit Singh.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Urdu   Ghazals   Podcast 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×