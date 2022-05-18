Why Did India Ban Wheat Exports? Will It Affect Markets?

After a temporary but complete ban on wheat exports, India announced some relaxations on 18 May.

The surprise decision had led to a lot of chaos as hundreds of thousands tonnes of wheat were reportedly left stranded at Gujarat’s Kandla Port after the ban was announced.

But the new notification from the Ministry of Commerce has said, "It has been decided that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over to Customs for examination and have been registered into their systems on or prior to 13.5.2022, such consignments would be allowed to be exported."

Explaining its rationale behind prohibiting the export of wheat, the central government had said that it was committed to providing for the food security of India as well as other vulnerable countries that had been adversely affected by sudden disruptions in the global market for wheat.