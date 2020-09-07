India Becoming Top Global COVID Hotspot, What Explains the Surge?

India has not only overtaken Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of coronavirus infections, but, in the past few days, it's also been recording the highest number of daily cases reported by any country since the pandemic began.

In fact, as India crossed Brazil's numbers over the weekend, it also surpassed a new high in detecting 90,000 new cases over 24 hours.

With that, as of 7 September, India's infection tally stands at 4,204,613 approximately, but it might not be too long before India takes up the top spot globally. Currently, the US, which still ranks as the country with the maximum number of cases, has reported around 6,460,250 infections, yet it's only reporting between 40,000-50,000 new cases per day.

So, how do we decode India's exponential increase in coronavirus cases? How is it slowly becoming the global epicentre? Tune in to The Big Story!