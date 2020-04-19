Migrant Workers Not ‘Escaping’, Society Failed Them: Goonj Founder

Even though the coronavirus pandemic is the big crisis of the moment, for the underprivileged it is hunger and starvation that is the bigger crisis.

Did it take a pandemic and a lockdown for the country’s privileged to understand who does the bulk of our work?

“Someone who has built our lives, someone who has made our houses, someone who grows our rice didn’t even trust us for a minute. What made them take a huge decision to pack up their little belongings and start marching back home?” asks Anshu Gupta, Founder of the Goonj Foundation.

“They aren’t escaping, they are looking for a place which is secure for them,” he adds.

The migrant labourers who help running our households are stuck in cities without jobs and money. The farmers who bring food to our plates are at the receiving end of an agrarian crisis triggered by the lockdown.