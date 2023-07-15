ADVERTISEMENT
Podcast | Understanding 'Fanaa', Beyond the Aamir-Kajol Film

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed explores the intricacies of the Urdu word Fanaa.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Fanaa is a complex idea with a rich history. It can mean to be annihilated, to be destroyed, or to be consumed by something else. But it can also mean to be transformed, to be liberated, or to be at peace.

Fabeha discusses how the word has been used in literature, poetry, and music. Listen till the end! 

Topics:  Aamir Khan   Urdu   Podcast 

