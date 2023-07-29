Podcast | How to Make Our Boring Lives More 'Dilchasp'

The Urdu word dilchasp is derived from the Persian roots dil (heart) and chasp (to please). The word literally means "heart-pleasing" or "heart-warming." Dilchasp can be used to describe anything that is pleasing or enjoyable, such as a beautiful sight, a delicious meal, or a kind gesture. The word can also be used to describe a person who is charming or witty.

In Urdu poetry, dilchasp is often used to describe the beauty of a beloved. In this episode of Urdunama, host Fabeha Syed explains the meaning of the word, and how it is used in everyday conversation. Syed also discusses how dilchasp can be used in poetry and literature by greats like Kaifi Azmi and Javed Akhtar.