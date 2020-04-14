Round 2 of Lockdown: Modi Hints at Future Relaxations, T&C Apply

India has officially extended its national lockdown till 3 May in hopes of controlling the spread of coronavirus infections.

Just as we came to the end of the 21-day lockdown, early on 14 April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his fifth message since the outbreak and informed citizens of this unanimous decision of extending the lockdown.

But there’s a caveat which concerns everybody. PM Modi said the first week of the extended lockdown that is the time period till 20 April is going to be crucial.

Those districts and states which manage to successfully suppress COVID-19 transmissions in this period might see some relaxations soon, Modi said.

What are the key highlights of PM Modi's message to the citizens and how do we interpret what he said? Tune in to The Big Story!