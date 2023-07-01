Podcast | What Are the Long-Term Impacts of a Cyclone?

Cyclones are a characteristic feature of the Indian coastline and every year we see a few cyclones cause severe damage on the eastern as well as the western coasts.
As we deal with the havoc left by Cyclone Biparjoy, on this episode of The Big Story, we want to understand what happens to the communities, people, and their livelihoods once they are rehabilitated.
What does that process look like? What kind of mental health problems can come up? Are the long-term effects of cyclones properly understood and worked upon?
We are joined by two guests on the chat – Ruhie Kumar and Surabhi Gajbhiye.
Ruhie Kumar is an independent climate strategist, who has worked on breaking down the technical jargon and simplifying climate change for various audiences.
Surabhi Gajbhiye currently works as Program Director – Consultant at SAAD (a Nagpur-based NGO). She has been working in the humanitarian sector for the past decade on the thematic areas of rural development, DRR, child safety, mental health, climate change, and sustainable development.
You can check out the previous episodes of The Big Story 2.0 here.
To listen to our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.
To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)