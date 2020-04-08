Is There Evidence HCQ Can Help Fight COVID-19? What Are Its Risks?
Can anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine be used to treat COVID-19? Is there adequate evidence to say this?
India, which is the world’s largest manufacturer the drug, supplying 70 percent of the world’s needs, had on 25 March placed a limited ban on its export along with other drugs to fight COVID-19.
On 4 April, the limited ban was extended to a complete ban, leading to Trump resorting to arm-twisting the country into meeting the order placed by the US in March.
Hours after this, India lifted the ban partially, and even ramped up production of the drug, saying it would provide it to countries in required quantities on humanitarian grounds, after meeting its domestic needs.
Guests: Dr Dhruv Kazi, Associate Director, Richard A and Susan F Smith Center for Outcomes Research and Director, Cardiac Critical Care Unit, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
Dr Suraja Harilal, General Surgeon, ESI Hospital, Thrissur
Daara Patel, Secretary, IDMA
