ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The REAL Impact of Artificial Intelligence: Interview with Madhimuta Murgia

Madhumita Murgia, AI Editor at Financial Times, discusses the impact of AI on humanity in her book 'Code Dependent'.

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks to Madhumita Murgia, the Artificial Intelligence Editor at Financial Times, about her book 'Code Dependent', and how has AI is shaping humanity. From a data labeler in Nairobi, to a doctor’s clinic in a village in Maharashtra, the book chronicles stories of everyday people and how AI has influenced their lives.

Through the interview, Madhumita discusses the negative effects of mass-scale AI adoption, hallucination, and what you and I can do to make AI more responsible. Listen till the end!

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
0
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
More News