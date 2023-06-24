Podcast | Are We Too Worried About The 'Anjaam' Of Our Stories?

'Anjaam' meaning consequences or results; is a word that you might spot in a lot of iconic shayaris, nazms and ghazals. Tune into this episode of Urdunama, where I talk about all kinds of endings- good, bad, and the unsaid.
P.S. This episode also has an interesting anecdote from Sahir Ludhianvi's love life. Tune in!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast
Topics: Podcast Sahir Ludhianvi urdunama
ADVERTISEMENT