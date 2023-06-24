ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Are We Too Worried About The 'Anjaam' Of Our Stories?

Podcast | Are We Too Worried About The 'Anjaam' Of Our Stories?

Tune into this episode of Urdunama, where I talk about all kinds of endings- good, bad, and the unsaid.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

'Anjaam' meaning consequences or results; is a word that you might spot in a lot of iconic shayaris, nazms and ghazals. Tune into this episode of Urdunama, where I talk about all kinds of endings- good, bad, and the unsaid.

P.S. This episode also has an interesting anecdote from Sahir Ludhianvi's love life. Tune in!

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Podcast   Sahir Ludhianvi   urdunama 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×