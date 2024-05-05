ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

World Laughter Day: Interview with Comedian Aadar Malik | Do I Like It Podcast

Celebrating World Laughter Day with Aadar Malik on 'Do I Like It' podcast.

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read
It is the World Laughter Day, and with this episode of 'Do I Like It', we start a new mini-series called 'Knock Knock, Who's There!', where we talk to comedians about their writing process, influences, and how they navigate the funny business in 2024.

Our guest on this episode is an actor, comedian and 'monkey fact' connoisseur; 1/4th of 'The Internet Said So' podcast, Aadar Malik. Watch till the end, as him and Prateek Lidhoo talk about the death of sketch comedy, split from 'SnG Comedy', running the podcast, and how YouTube has shaped the Indian stand-up comedy scene.

Camera: Swagatam Roy, Athar Rather

Topics:  Comedy   stand-up comedy   Podcast 

