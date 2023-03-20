Pics: Swara Bhasker Stuns in Pakistani Designer's Lehenga for Wedding Reception

Newlyweds Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad hosted a grand wedding reception in Delhi last week. The happy couple has now hosted another wedding reception wherein the bride wore a beautiful lehenga designed by a Pakistani designer. The designer is called Ali Xeeshaan.

She took to Instagram to write about the designer, "A sneak peek into the stunning @alixeeshantheaterstudio. Lehenga set that @alixeeshanempire kindly made and sent across to me from all the way across the border! Special thanks to @natrani for making this possible!"

The couple tied the knot under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 earlier this year.