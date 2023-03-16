Photos: Newlyweds Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad Host Wedding Reception in Delhi
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad tied the knot under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, earlier this year.
Newlyweds Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad hosted a grand wedding reception in Delhi on 16 March. The couple tied the knot under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 earlier this year.
Several photos from the wedding reception surfaced on the internet. As per reports, several politicians and celebrities, including Jaya Bachchan, Rahul Gandhi, Supriya Sule, Shashi Tharoor, and Arvind Kejriwal, among others, were on the guest list.
Here are some photos:
