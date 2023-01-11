ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Auto Expo Kicks Off in Style in Greater Noida
The auto expo 2023 is being held from 11 January to 18 January after a gap of three years.
i
Auto expo - the Motor Show 2023, one of India's largest automotive events kicked off in style, in Greater Noida on Wednesday, 11 January.
The expo is being held from 11 January to 18 January after a gap of three years. A ticketed event, the expo will be open to the public from 13 January to 18 January.
