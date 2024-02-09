ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Shahid, Mira, Kriti Arrive For Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Screening

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is currently running in theatres.

Ahead of the release of Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the makers held a special screening of the film for their industry friends on 8 February in Mumbai. Along with the film's lead actors and makers, several celebrities from B-town were spotted at the venue.

Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, were also in attendance.

Topics:  Shahid Kapoor   Kriti Sanon 

