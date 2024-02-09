Pics: Shahid, Mira, Kriti Arrive For Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Screening

Ahead of the release of Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the makers held a special screening of the film for their industry friends on 8 February in Mumbai. Along with the film's lead actors and makers, several celebrities from B-town were spotted at the venue.
Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, were also in attendance.
