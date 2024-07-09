Pics: Salman Khan, Ananya, Ranveer Arrive For Radhika-Anant's Haldi Ceremony

Following a grand sangeet ceremony, the Ambani family hosted a Haldi ceremony for the soon-to-be-married couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Antilia on Monday, 8 July.
Several Bollywood celebs arrived in traditional attire to join the celebration. A-listers like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan were also present at the event.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
0