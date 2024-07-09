ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Salman Khan, Ananya, Ranveer Arrive For Radhika-Anant's Haldi Ceremony

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to tie the knot on 12 July in Mumbai.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Following a grand sangeet ceremony, the Ambani family hosted a Haldi ceremony for the soon-to-be-married couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Antilia on Monday, 8 July.

Several Bollywood celebs arrived in traditional attire to join the celebration. A-listers like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan were also present at the event.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×