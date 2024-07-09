Pics: Salman Khan, Ananya, Ranveer Arrive For Radhika-Anant's Haldi Ceremony

Following a grand sangeet ceremony, the Ambani family hosted a Haldi ceremony for the soon-to-be-married couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Antilia on Monday, 8 July.

Several Bollywood celebs arrived in traditional attire to join the celebration. A-listers like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan were also present at the event.