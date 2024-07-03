ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin at Antilia

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will officially tie the knot on 12 July in Mumbai.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations have officially begun! The soon-to-be-married couple's pre-wedding festivities began with the traditional mameru ceremony at their Mumbai home Antilia, on 3 July. For the unversed, it's a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

Many Bollywood celebrities were also seen in attendance at the event including Janhvi Kapoor and Manushi Chhillar.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×