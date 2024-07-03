Pics: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin at Antilia

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations have officially begun! The soon-to-be-married couple's pre-wedding festivities began with the traditional mameru ceremony at their Mumbai home Antilia, on 3 July. For the unversed, it's a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.
Many Bollywood celebrities were also seen in attendance at the event including Janhvi Kapoor and Manushi Chhillar.
