ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday Arrive for Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's Sangeet

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray are reportedly tying the knot on 16 March.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday is tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray on 16 March, as per reports. The couple's pre-wedding ceremonies began in Mumbai on 14 March.

On Wednesday, 15 March, several celebrities from the film industry were spotted arriving for Alanna and Ivor's sangeet ceremony. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer, Gauri Khan, and Dia Mirza, among others, were also on the guest list. Besides, Ananya arrived with her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday, for the celebration.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Also Read

Ananya Panday & Others Arrive For Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's Mehendi Ceremony

Ananya Panday & Others Arrive For Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's Mehendi Ceremony

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Gauri Khan   Dia Mirza   Ananya Panday 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×