Photos: Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday Arrive for Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's Sangeet

Actor Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday is tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray on 16 March, as per reports. The couple's pre-wedding ceremonies began in Mumbai on 14 March.

On Wednesday, 15 March, several celebrities from the film industry were spotted arriving for Alanna and Ivor's sangeet ceremony. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer, Gauri Khan, and Dia Mirza, among others, were also on the guest list. Besides, Ananya arrived with her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday, for the celebration.

Take a look at the pictures here: