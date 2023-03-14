Photos: Helen & Others Arrive For Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's Mehendi Ceremony
Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray are reportedly tying the knot this week.
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's cousin and content creator Alanna Panday is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray this week. The couple's pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun in full swing in Mumbai.
Alanna and Ivor's mehendi ceremony is being held at actor Sohail Khan's Mumbai residence. Several guests from the industry were spotted arriving for the pre-wedding festivities on 14 March. Veteran actor Helen and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Agnihotri and her husband Atul Agnihotri were also on the guest list.
Here are some pictures:
