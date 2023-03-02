FIR Lodged Against SRK's Wife Gauri Khan & Others Over Property Purchase: Report

In addition to the report, Jaswant alleged in his complaint that the flat located in Tulsiyani Golf View at Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area was given to another person.

Gauri has been charged with criminal breach of trust under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Apart from Gauri, the FIR was also lodged against Anil Kumar Tulsiyani, CMD of Tulsiyani Construction and Development, and Mahesh Tulsiyani, its director.

The complainant also alleged that brand ambassador Gauri had an influence on his decision to purchase the apartment.