FIR Lodged Against SRK's Wife Gauri Khan & Others Over Property Purchase: Report
An FIR was registered under a non-bailable section of the IPC against Gauri Khan, in Lucknow.
An FIR was registered against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, over a property purchase on Wednesday, 2 March.
The complaint was filed by Jaswant Shah, a resident of Mumbai, who alleged that the company for which Gauri served as the brand ambassador failed to give possession of the apartment despite charging Rs 86 lakh, according to a report by India Today.
In addition to the report, Jaswant alleged in his complaint that the flat located in Tulsiyani Golf View at Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area was given to another person.
Gauri has been charged with criminal breach of trust under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Apart from Gauri, the FIR was also lodged against Anil Kumar Tulsiyani, CMD of Tulsiyani Construction and Development, and Mahesh Tulsiyani, its director.
The complainant also alleged that brand ambassador Gauri had an influence on his decision to purchase the apartment.
Meanwhile on the work front, Gauri is producing SRK's upcoming action-thriller Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film will hit the big screens on 2 June.
