Women protesters at the Tikri Border.

(Image: The Quint)

Photo Story: How Farmer Unions Protested Across the Nation

Several states across the country participated in the farmers’ strike.

Farmer Unions across the nation observed ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday, 8 December, to press for the repeal of the central government's newly passed farm laws.

