In Pics: Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Return To Mumbai Post Vacation In Africa
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan returned to Mumbai with their kids after their vacation in Africa.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh all returned to Mumbai after their brief vacation in South Africa. The couple were spotted at the airport coming back from their trip. Kareena had posted a lot of pictures from the vacation on Instagram.
