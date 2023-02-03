All the Times Kiara & Sidharth Made It to Each Other's Social Media
According to reports, Kiara and Sidharth's wedding will take place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be getting married on Monday, 6 February 2023. The adorable Bollywood couple has been the talk of the town for some time now. And with the reported wedding date inching closer we couldn't help but take a look at some of the cute moments that the duo have shared together on social media.
Kiara's Birthday Reel
Kiara celebrated her 29th birthday with Sidharth. This is one of the first times he was spotted on her social media. The Student of the Year actor was seen in a reel that Kiara posted from the day.
On screen to off screen love story
While promoting their film Shershaah the couple were often spotted on each other's Instagram. From stunning photos to gorgeous reels - their social media had it all.
The duo posted some stunning reels during the promotions of Shershaah
Sid and Kiara, although rumoured to be dating for a while then were only spotted properly on each other's Instagram during the promotion of the film.
Check out some of the reels here:
The couple were seen promoting their song Ranjha from Shershaah.
Take a look at how the gorgeous couple looked:
When Shershaah completed a year
The couple again took to their social media accounts to share a lovely reel - much like their previous ones to celebrate the film's one-year anniversary.
Kiara's Birthday Wish For Sidharth
Kiara and Sidharth, although extremely private about their relationship, surprisingly shared a cute snap with the caption, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy" on Sidharth's birthday. This is one of the two times Sidharth featured on her Instagram besides during the film promotions.
