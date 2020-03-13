Violence-Hit Delhi’s Hindu, Muslim Colonies Erect ‘Walls of Fear’

Date: 28 February 2020 Area: Shiv Vihar Tiraha

As I navigated my way through the tense Hindu-majority areas of violence-hit Shiv Vihar I saw a crowd rushing into one lane near a bridge that connects the locality to the Muslim-dominated Mustafabad.

“Yahaan m***a dikha hai. Do din pehle hi dange hue hai. Humara koi uss taraf nehi jaa sakta nahi unka koi iss side aa sakte hai. (A Muslim man was spotted in this area. Just two days ago, violence had broken out here. Neither can one of us go that side nor can any of them come here.)"

Twelve-year-old Sanju told me as he rushed to join the crowd to "shoo away" the Muslim man from the locality. A fortnight has gone by since the violence claimed at least 52 lives, but the rifts in the bylanes of Northeast Delhi are still wide. Fear of a repeat of the two dreadful nights have led communities in many Hindu- and Muslim-dominated colonies to pool in money and build iron gates for protection.